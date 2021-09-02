Covid-19: Buffalo theater companies welcome a return to the stage

Sept. 2, 2021

Buffalo theater companies welcome a return to the stage

This fall was supposed to bring a big comeback for live theater in Buffalo.

In early spring, Shea’s Performing Arts Center committed to reopening with a full Broadway season, kicking off with Disney’s “Frozen,” on Sept. 10. This was big news and represented an all-in attitude from the cornerstone of the historic Theatre District.

A long period of deliberation followed as local theater companies decided how and when to open an in-person 2021-22 season. That’s led to a staggered opening approach to the season that starts on Sept. 9 and continues with premieres through the winter.

And as the launch of the theater season arrives at the same time as the Delta variant of Covid-19 causes the number of cases in Erie County to rise, theater companies continue to move forward with the season even though Curtain Up!, the large annual gala marking the commencement of the theater season, was postponed. When it returns in the fall of 2022, it will be in a “bigger, better, reimagined way,” said Theatre District Association of WNY President Terry Fisher.