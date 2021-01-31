Covid-19: Buffalo students, parents prepare for an unusual first day of school

Jan. 31, 2021

Buffalo students, parents prepare for an unusual first day of school

For some, there are first-day jitters.

Others are anxious to see old friends or new classmates.

But there is also a wariness about returning to school amid Covid-19 and an uncertainty over the drama still playing out in the courts, where the Buffalo Teachers Federation awaits a court date on its lawsuit filed Friday to prevent in-person instruction from resuming during the pandemic.

Those are some of the sentiments expressed by students and families in the Buffalo Public Schools, as the district begins to phase thousands of students into the classroom Monday. It is the first time students will be back in school since March.