Covid-19: Buffalo Public Schools 'on board' with test-to-stay

Jan. 15, 2022

Buffalo Public Schools 'on board' with test-to-stay

Buffalo Public Schools will take part in the test-to-stay program to keep healthy children in school, but it is not known when the program will start.

Erie County briefed administrators and medical staff on the program through an online meeting Jan. 7. The county announced Wednesday that 17 Erie County school districts and 11 non-public schools were participating in it, but Buffalo was not on the list.

But district officials told The Buffalo News on Friday that the district will enact the program, possibly as early as later this month.

The delay is because of the current surge of the Omicron variant, which has infected not only children, but a number of teachers and staff, as well.