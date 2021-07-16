Covid-19: Buffalo Niagara worker shortage slows the pandemic recovery

July 16, 2021
David Robinson: Buffalo Niagara worker shortage slows the Covid-19 recovery
The Covid-19 job surge is losing strength because hiring is so hard.
And if workers can't be coaxed back into the labor pool, the Buffalo Niagara region's recovery from the Covid-19 recession could drag on.
New data from the State Labor Department on Thursday showed that the region's hiring surge, which had been returning about 8,000 jobs a month during a three-month spurt that started in February, cooled to less than half of that pace in June.
Even more concerning, the 3,700 jobs that were filled were narrowly focused at the bars and restaurants and hotels that had suffered so much during the downturn. With most operating restrictions now lifted, leisure and hospitality jobs now are pretty much back to where they were before the pandemic started.
