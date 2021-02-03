Covid-19: BTF's lawsuit claims calls for Covid-19 safety information went unanswered

Feb. 3, 2021
BTF's lawsuit claims calls for Covid-19 safety information went unanswered
At the heart of the Buffalo Teachers Federation’s lawsuit to stop Buffalo schools from reopening: an email that union president Phil Rumore sent to the school district in mid-October.
He wanted information. A lot of it.
Rumore asked for very specific, detailed information regarding what steps the Buffalo Public Schools had taken to protect its students and staff from Covid-19.
Most of what he asked for is information that the district is required to maintain, according to its own reopening plan, which was submitted to the state Education Department.
Among the 21 categories of records he requested, for each school: the dates that high-quality air filters were installed; dates that those filters had been changed; daily cleaning logs; the quantity of face masks, N95 masks and hand sanitizer provided by the district; and records of repairs to windows to make them operable.
When he sent his email requesting the information – on Oct. 14 – Rumore asked the district to provide the information by Nov. 4.
That did not happen, the union says in court documents.
