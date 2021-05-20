Covid-19: BPS students to have choice between remote, in-person learning in fall

May 20, 2021
BPS students to have choice between remote, in-person learning in fall
In September, Buffalo Public Schools students will be given the option of starting the school year fully remote, Superintendent Kriner Cash said Thursday.
All students will be invited back to in-person classes five days a week, but he anticipates that about one-fourth of the district’s 31,000 students might choose to start the year remotely.
“What we’re finding is that this pandemic has been very traumatic for a lot of people,” Cash said. “Pandemic worry is still out there. There’s school phobia and social and emotional challenges from students who have come back to school and are finding they’re not really happy to be back.”
The schools will work with students to help them transition back to attending school in person five days a week by the end of the first quarter, six weeks into the school year, he said.
“Kids need to get back into the mode of going to school again,” Cash said.
