Covid-19: Bills fans won't need vaccinations to go to games at Highmark Stadium

June 20, 2021

Bills fans won't need Covid-19 shots to go to games at Highmark Stadium

The gates at Highmark Stadium will be open to everyone after all, with or without Covid-19 shots.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on social media Sunday that people will no longer need to be vaccinated to attend Buffalo Bills games or other events in the stadium, ending a restriction that had stayed in place after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo lifted most of New York State’s rules on gatherings and social distancing Tuesday.

On Twitter, Poloncarz said: “Based on few new Covid-19 cases (0 on Friday and 4 yesterday out of thousands of tests), low hospitalizations and good vaccination rates, we are rescinding the vaccination requirement to attend Bills games and stadium events. We will revisit in future if circumstances warrant.”

