Covid-19: Bills fans won't need vaccinations to go to games at Highmark Stadium

June 20, 2021
Bills fans won't need Covid-19 shots to go to games at Highmark Stadium
The gates at Highmark Stadium will be open to everyone after all, with or without Covid-19 shots.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on social media Sunday that people will no longer need to be vaccinated to attend Buffalo Bills games or other events in the stadium, ending a restriction that had stayed in place after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo lifted most of New York State’s rules on gatherings and social distancing Tuesday.
On Twitter, Poloncarz said: “Based on few new Covid-19 cases (0 on Friday and 4 yesterday out of thousands of tests), low hospitalizations and good vaccination rates, we are rescinding the vaccination requirement to attend Bills games and stadium events. We will revisit in future if circumstances warrant.”
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Pandemic Lessons: We all agree on something big, so why are we still divided?: In this Pandemic Lessons, we dig into the reasons why people can come together on a major belief, but handle it in entirely different ways. Read more
Pioneer Central state aid threatened over decision to make masks optional: Superintendent Benjamin Halsey posted a message on the district website two weeks ago that the "on-campus wearing of masks by students, staff and faculty at Pioneer School District will be optional as of June 7." Read more
The Editorial Board: Poloncarz is right to insist fans using county’s stadium be vaccinated: "All of Western New York should be rooting for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more