Covid-19: Bills and Sabres fans must be vaccinated to attend games

Sept. 14, 2021
Bills and Sabres fans must be vaccinated to attend games
Cheers and jeers started to flow as soon as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that proof of vaccination would be required for all future Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres games. Some said the decision should have been made even sooner, and others likened the new policy to fascism.
Standing in front of Highmark Stadium, Poloncarz and Pegula Sports and Entertainment Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia jointly announced Tuesday that anyone planning to attend Buffalo Bills games at Highmark Stadium must be fully vaccinated by the end of October. The rules apply to those ages 12 and older. Anyone younger must wear a mask inside the stadium.
Later this fall, all fans entering KeyBank Center must also be fully vaccinated to attend Sabres games, as well. The rules apply to all events at either stadium, not just Bills and Sabres games.
For Bills games, all fans must have at least a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to attend the team's next home game Sept. 26. For those entering KeyBank Center, the mandate will apply starting Sept. 25 for those for those going to the Eric Church concert.
