Covid-19: Biden to open U.S. to international air travel – but not to Canadian drivers

Sept. 20, 2021
Biden to open U.S. to international air travel – but not to Canadian drivers
The Biden administration's de facto ban that prevents most Canadians from driving into the United States – extended into its 19th month, until Oct. 21, on Monday – now seems like a policy built on a contradiction.
"We had hoped that by now, we would have opened up travel through the ports of entry, but regrettably because of the Delta variant, we've been delayed in doing so," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told The Buffalo News on Sept. 9.
But on Monday, White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said the administration will allow vaccinated travelers from around the world to fly into the U.S. starting in early November.
His reasoning? "Vaccines continue to show that they're highly effective, including against the Delta variant," Zients told reporters on a conference call.
Asked to explain the contradiction between what Mayorkas said and what Zients said, another White House official said: "We are continuing to evaluate the situation to determine if the travel restrictions are unneeded. But as Jeff announced today, they are still in place and are being extended for another month."
