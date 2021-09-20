Covid-19: Biden to open U.S. to international air travel – but not to Canadian drivers

Sept. 20, 2021

Biden to open U.S. to international air travel – but not to Canadian drivers

The Biden administration's de facto ban that prevents most Canadians from driving into the United States – extended into its 19th month, until Oct. 21, on Monday – now seems like a policy built on a contradiction.

"We had hoped that by now, we would have opened up travel through the ports of entry, but regrettably because of the Delta variant, we've been delayed in doing so," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told The Buffalo News on Sept. 9.

But on Monday, White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said the administration will allow vaccinated travelers from around the world to fly into the U.S. starting in early November.

His reasoning? "Vaccines continue to show that they're highly effective, including against the Delta variant," Zients told reporters on a conference call.