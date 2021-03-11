Covid-19: Best of friends, two grandmothers died leaving Wyoming County vaccination clinic

March 11, 2021
Best of friends, two grandmothers died leaving Wyoming County vaccination clinic
The two grandmothers had been the best of friends for 50 years, so it was not surprising that they went for their Covid-19 vaccines together.
Both were eager to safely be with their families again.
But Jessie Y. Button and Jacquelin M. "Jackie" Simpson never made it home.
As Simpson was pulling out of the Wyoming County Highway Department on Route 19 in Gainesville, where a vaccine clinic was held Tuesday afternoon, her 2001 Volkswagen Beetle made a left turn to go north. It was struck by a southbound car, according to witnesses and data from the scene, the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office said.
