Covid-19: As vaccine rollout stalls, questions and frustration begin to mount

Jan. 18, 2021
As vaccine rollout stalls, questions and frustration begin to mount
The cancellation of several local Covid-19 vaccination clinics because of lack of vaccine has at least two groups of people worried.
The first group is the eligible people who have lost out for now on their chance to be protected from the often-deadly virus.
"This is the second time I've been canceled," said Agi Maisel of Buffalo, who was booked for a shot Monday at Erie Community College's South Campus before the county canceled the clinic.
She heard news reports of the cancellation, but Sunday morning she received an email asking her to reconfirm her Monday booking. That was followed by a cancellation email a few hours later.
How has smart risk-taking helped local leaders maneuver their companies through Covid-19? Hear from Towne Automotive Group, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Independent Health and Endeavor Western New York. Read more >>
Prospectus 2021 Roundtable | Sponsored
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Cuomo asks Pfizer to buy vaccine directly, rather than wait for feds: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, expressing continued frustration with what he described as a the lack of federal supply of Covid-19 vaccination doses, on Monday attempted to go right to the source. Read more
Covid-19 case closes Niagara Falls DMV office: The Department of Motor Vehicles office in Niagara Falls will be closed this week because one of the eight staff members tested positive for Covid-19. Read more
The vaccine's journey: From arrival at hospital and into someone's arm: The process of distributing and administering the life-saving drug to Western New York health care workers over the past four weeks has taken exhaustive planning. Read more
Teachers union wants more details on safety plans before Buffalo schools reopen: The Buffalo Teachers Federation is once again voicing concerns about the safety of school buildings prior to an anticipated reopening on Feb. 1. Read more
Cats and dogs are a furry antidote for some stuck at home in pandemic: Many of the more than 50 animal rescue organizations in Western New York are seeing an increase in dog and cat adoptions. Read more
The Editorial Board: Inconsistent designations threaten state’s power to respond to the pandemic: "State officials should not be surprised by complaints about the arbitrary nature of the color-coded zones imposed in order to flatten the pandemic curve," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more