Covid-19: As supply outpaces demand, mass vaccination sites are being ignored

April 21, 2021
As supply outpaces demand, mass vaccination sites are being ignored
Shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, phones rang and buzzed in Niagara County. Its emergency mass communication system had been activated, with robocalls and texts.
But it wasn't a hunt for a dangerous criminal, a report of a missing person or a natural disaster.
The alert was that the county had opened up registrations for its next two Covid-19 vaccination clinics.
A few weeks ago, there would have been a mad rush to the county website to snap up the available appointments.
Tuesday, the news was met with a collective yawn.
In the first 90 minutes after the robocalls went out, Niagara County signed up exactly 14 people for vaccinations against the virus that has killed more than 568,000 Americans in the past 13 months. And 24 hours later, the number of available appointments on the county website was almost exactly the same as it had been the day before.
"I'm definitely concerned that after waiting so long for the supply to increase, we are now having a tough time filling vaccine appointments," said Daniel J. Stapleton, Niagara County public health director.
