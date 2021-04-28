 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Covid-19: As restrictions diminish, it's anything but 'back to normal' for restaurants
0 comments

Covid-19: As restrictions diminish, it's anything but 'back to normal' for restaurants

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

April 28, 2021

As restrictions diminish, it's anything but 'back to normal' for restaurants

As state regulators end many restrictions on restaurants, allowing longer hours and eliminating the much-derided requirement to buy an edible sidecar for every drink, many people will take it as an all-clear signal. Back to business as usual.

Not even close. In medical parlance, paramedics have gotten to the patient and slapped on an oxygen mask, but it’s a long way to the hospital.

“We thank the state for listening to our request for a reopening plan, bringing New York in line with many of our neighbors,” said Melissa Fleischut, head of the New York State Restaurant Association.

“With vaccinations going up and positivity rates going down, the hospitality industry can set our sights on rebounding this spring and summer as we scratch and claw our way back to profitability, which for many has seemed impossible,” she added.

As more people get vaccinated and adjust to a semi-maskless existence, the crowds will sweep over places of public accommodation in a tsunami of pent-up socializing. Here’s what you need to know to about dining right now.

READ MORE

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

Restrictions on restaurants to be lifted next month: "Lifting these restrictions for restaurants, bars and catering companies will allow these businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic to begin to recover as we return to a new normal in a post-pandemic world," Cuomo said in a news release. Read more

Judge denies preliminary injunction in schools case, schedules hearing: While Justice Emilio Colaiacovo denied the request, he ordered a hearing May 7 to address the merits of the parents' arguments. Read more

Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News