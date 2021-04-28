Covid-19: As restrictions diminish, it's anything but 'back to normal' for restaurants

April 28, 2021

As restrictions diminish, it's anything but 'back to normal' for restaurants

As state regulators end many restrictions on restaurants, allowing longer hours and eliminating the much-derided requirement to buy an edible sidecar for every drink, many people will take it as an all-clear signal. Back to business as usual.

Not even close. In medical parlance, paramedics have gotten to the patient and slapped on an oxygen mask, but it’s a long way to the hospital.

“We thank the state for listening to our request for a reopening plan, bringing New York in line with many of our neighbors,” said Melissa Fleischut, head of the New York State Restaurant Association.

“With vaccinations going up and positivity rates going down, the hospitality industry can set our sights on rebounding this spring and summer as we scratch and claw our way back to profitability, which for many has seemed impossible,” she added.