Covid-19: As public hears mixed message, trendlines overshadow better news about vaccine

March 30, 2021
As public hears mixed message, trendlines overshadow better news about vaccine
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz showed up for his weekly Covid-19 briefing Tuesday after returning from the funeral of a friend who had died from the virus.
Toward the tail end of his hourlong briefing, he interrupted his interaction with reporters and pulled out his reading glasses.
"I just got from our Department of Health epidemiological staff the latest numbers in cases," he said, looking down at a new sheet of paper. "There were 539 cases confirmed on Monday, March 29, which is the highest daily total since late January."
At a time when vaccine availability is becoming more plentiful, so is bad news coming out of Erie County – and the greater region – regarding confirmed Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations.
