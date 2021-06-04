Covid-19: As positivity rate plummets in NY, state says masks now optional in schools

June 4, 2021
As Covid-19 positivity rate plummets in NY, state says masks now optional in schools
From maskless faces to crowded businesses, the signs of a nearing end to the pandemic and a return to normalcy in New York abound.
The numbers tell a similar story.
For 60 straight days, the seven-day Covid-19 positivity rate in New York State has declined, down to 0.56% as of Thursday, according to state data.
Also, for three days in row, New York's seven-day average positivity rate has been the lowest of any state in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.
And in a surprise move Friday, the state announced that masks are no longer required in schools and camps, whether indoors or outdoors.
Locally, the Covid-19 numbers are encouraging.
Just 33 people tested positive in Erie County on Thursday, out of 89,386 who were tested.
