Covid-19: As positive cases climb, Buffalo schools to resume in-person learning Monday

Dec. 29, 2021

As positive cases climb, Buffalo schools to resume in-person learning Monday

Buffalo public school students will return to school on Monday for regular, in-person learning, five days a week, Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash and School Board President Louis Petrucci jointly announced Wednesday.

Before the December break, Cash had raised the possibility that Buffalo schools could return to remote learning because of rising cases of Covid-19 and asked students to take their laptops home just in case.

"As we turn our efforts toward navigating our school system through the threat of Omicron, and while we also work to provide an equal and high-quality education for every child, we ask you to do what you must do to keep our schools safe and to keep them open," Cash and Petrucci wrote in a statement emailed to parents.

The announcement comes as record high numbers of new cases are being reported. The Erie County Health Department recorded 1,926 new cases for Tuesday, and the state logged more than 67,000.