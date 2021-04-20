Covid-19: As pandemic worsens in Ontario, Canadian border to remain shut through May 21

April 20, 2021
As pandemic worsens in Ontario, Canadian border to remain shut through May 21
WASHINGTON – The U.S. and Canadian governments couldn't be more adamant about it: The land border between the two countries must remain closed for at least another month – especially given that Canada is suffering an unprecedented wave of Covid-19 infections.
But people who have been pushing for a border reopening plan are only growing more frustrated now that the two governments have shut the border for a 14th consecutive month, until at least May 21.
That divide between what the governments are saying and what advocates of a border reopening think grew only more stark Tuesday, a day after U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that the border shutdown would continue.
Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said it is time to allow vaccinated people to cross the border.
“It’s 395 days since the United States-Canadian border closed, and the closure was just extended another 30 days," Higgins said on the House floor. "Families on both sides of the border have been torn apart: People who love each other, parents, grandchildren, unable to see each other. We need a plan to open the U.S.-Canadian border. With vaccines, face masks and good physical distancing, we can do so safely and successfully.”
