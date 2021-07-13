Covid-19: As July 21 deadline looms, rationale for border shutdown dwindles away

July 13, 2021

As July 21 deadline looms, rationale for border shutdown dwindles away

WASHINGTON – One week before the scheduled expiration of the latest monthlong extension of the U.S.-Canadian border shutdown, the rationale for continuing it appears to be crumbling.

Covid-19 infection rates on both sides of the border have plummeted to lows not seen since early last year. Meanwhile, Canada's once-lagging vaccination program has nearly caught up with the effort in the United States. And Canadian public opinion – which previously stood strongly against a reopened border – is starting to shift in the opposite direction.

That being the case, the border should open soon to vaccinated travelers, said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Toronto and a member of a Canadian government panel that issued recommendations earlier this year on managing the border amid the pandemic.

"I think it's a matter of time that the border opens initially to fully vaccinated individuals – and when I say just a matter of time I imagine it's not going to be a long time, because there's very few reasons to have that border closed to fully vaccinated individuals," Bogoch said on Tuesday.