Covid-19: As July 21 deadline looms, rationale for border shutdown dwindles away

July 13, 2021
As July 21 deadline looms, rationale for border shutdown dwindles away
WASHINGTON – One week before the scheduled expiration of the latest monthlong extension of the U.S.-Canadian border shutdown, the rationale for continuing it appears to be crumbling.
Covid-19 infection rates on both sides of the border have plummeted to lows not seen since early last year. Meanwhile, Canada's once-lagging vaccination program has nearly caught up with the effort in the United States. And Canadian public opinion – which previously stood strongly against a reopened border – is starting to shift in the opposite direction.
That being the case, the border should open soon to vaccinated travelers, said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Toronto and a member of a Canadian government panel that issued recommendations earlier this year on managing the border amid the pandemic.
"I think it's a matter of time that the border opens initially to fully vaccinated individuals – and when I say just a matter of time I imagine it's not going to be a long time, because there's very few reasons to have that border closed to fully vaccinated individuals," Bogoch said on Tuesday.
The border closed to nonessential travel on March 21, 2020, and the U.S. and Canadian governments have extended that shutdown a month at a time ever since. That means a decision about what happens next will be announced within the next week.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Pandemic Lessons: Covid made communication challenging. Listening may be how to improve it: Listening and being open-minded were skills that the last 16 months have challenged in all of us. We explore the implications of that in this installment of “Pandemic Lessons.” Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.