Covid-19: As governor rolls back Covid-19 restrictions, the celebrating comes with a caution

June 15, 2021
As governor rolls back Covid-19 restrictions, the celebrating comes with a caution
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement that he is rolling back most Covid-19 restrictions had a distinctly celebratory feel – congratulations, thank yous, handshakes, hugs and planned fireworks all around the state Tuesday evening.
"Now we get back to living, and life," Cuomo said.
While Tuesday's announcement came as a welcome message for many, health experts caution that now is not the time to be taking a victory lap, even as they expect the warm summer months to continue to yield positive news on the Covid-19 front.
"I think we’ll be largely OK, but what people can’t take away from this is we’re done; we’ve wiped this off the face of the Earth and it's over," said Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious diseases with the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
Now that 70% of all New York State adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Cuomo has ended most restrictions regarding social distancing, capacity limitations, cleaning requirements, health screening and contact tracing protocols that have been in place for the last 15 months.
So with most capacity and distancing restrictions being lifted, is it safe for vaccinated individuals to have dinner at packed restaurants and work out in crowded gyms?
