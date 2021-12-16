Covid-19: As frustration mounts, Hochul urges masks and vaccines, warns of 'rough ride' with virus

Dec. 16, 2021

As frustration mounts, Hochul urges masks and vaccines, warns of 'rough ride' with Covid-19

ALBANY – With Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths rising, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday tried a new approach to get New Yorkers to get vaccinated and mask up: anger.

A frustrated Hochul on Thursday slammed “outliers” who won’t wear masks in public places and those businesses that won't help enforce the new mandate.

“This is a crisis. This is a health care crisis and people are going to die. If people had gotten vaccinated when we asked them to, and got the booster shots, I wouldn’t have had to put in place a mask mandate," Hochul said in a news conference at the State Capitol after a remote meeting with her state agencies directors.

Across New York Wednesday, 53 people died from Covid-19 in hospitals and nursing homes.