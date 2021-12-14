Covid-19: As Erie County numbers fall, NY enters post-Thanksgiving surge

Dec. 14, 2021
As Erie County numbers fall, NY enters post-Thanksgiving Covid-19 surge
After an alarming one-week post-Thanksgiving spike in Covid-19, weekly case totals have dropped back to pre-Thanksgiving levels in Erie County, though the opposite trend is being seen in many other parts of the state.
Erie County hospital capacity levels have remained high over the past week, but the numbers have stayed fairly level, resulting in County Executive Mark Poloncarz announcing Tuesday that he will not order Phase 2 restrictions, which would have required a vaccination mandate for all county restaurants, bars and entertainment venues.
"We are staying in Phase 1," he said. "It's not great, what we're seeing in general, but we have had some positive notes."
The county's Covid-19 numbers fell by more than 1,000 new cases week over week, down from a high of 5,537 cases the week immediately following Thanksgiving.
