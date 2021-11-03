Covid-19: As cases rise, health departments set up vaccination clinics for young children

Nov. 3, 2021
As Covid-19 cases rise, health departments set up vaccination clinics for young children
In light of the new emergency use authorization to offer a smaller-dose Covid-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, the Erie County Health Department is opening its first vaccination clinic for that age group this Saturday and for the next two Saturdays. Other counties are also working on pediatric vaccination campaigns.
"I'm a pediatrician. I'm celebrating this," Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said. "We are busy organizing clinics to make sure that we have access to everybody in the community who decides not to go to their pediatrician to get that vaccine. We just want to make it easy for people."
The new vaccination campaign for younger children is rolling out as counties are witnessing a serious upturn in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Erie County received 2,000 pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday morning that will be distributed at a county clinic in conjunction with Oishei Children's Hospital on Saturday.
The vaccine for younger children – which is one-third the amount of the regular vaccine for children 12 and older – isn't equally available to all areas just yet.
Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said the vaccine for children is not in great supply, and the most his county could order was 300 doses. He said the county has been requesting the pediatric vaccine for weeks.
"I’m used to doing clinics where I’m doing 3,000," he said. "We can do this, we know how to do it, we’ve got the plans, but we need the vaccine."
