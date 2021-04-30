Covid-19: As cases drop in Canada, focus turns to border shutdown rules

April 30, 2021
As Covid-19 cases drop in Canada, focus turns to border shutdown rules
WASHINGTON – Canadians hoping to visit their loved ones in the United States got a sliver of good news Friday thanks to a conversation between Rep. Brian Higgins and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about an ever-so-slight reopening of the border between the two countries.
But that good news came amid Ontario Premier Doug Ford's call for even tighter border restrictions in response to a continuing wave of Covid-19 infections in Canada.
Higgins said Mayorkas was familiar with the fact that Canada has less restrictive rules than the United States does for people looking to visit loved ones across the border. What's more, Higgins said, Mayorkas seemed open to the idea of broadening the U.S. rules to match Canada's.
When Higgins made the case for such broader exemptions, "there was no pushback," said Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat.
Instead, Mayorkas vowed to take the issue to the Biden administration's Covid-19 task force and get back to Higgins next week.
