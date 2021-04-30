Covid-19: As cases drop in Canada, focus turns to border shutdown rules

The Editorial Board: It seems to us – State Fair leads us back toward normal, and soccer team gets an uninvited guest: "Perhaps the best news to come out of Albany recently was the announcement that this year’s New York State Fair is a go. Better still for Western New Yorkers will be if the Erie County Fair can also return to the calendar. It’s tentatively scheduled for Aug. 11-22 and, given the availability of vaccines, the chances seem good," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more