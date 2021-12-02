Covid-19: As cases and hospitalizations rise, Hochul presses steady, measured response

Dec. 2, 2021

As Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations rise, Hochul presses steady, measured response

ALBANY – Covid-19 positivity rates continue to climb, especially upstate, with 11,300 people testing positive statewide just on Wednesday.

Five cases of people testing positive for the new Omicron variant – four in New York City and one in Suffolk County – were revealed Thursday evening, as well news earlier in the day that a person from Minnesota attending a conference in Manhattan last month contracted the new Covid-19 variant.

The number of New Yorkers in hospitals with Covid-19 complications jumped back above 3,000 this week. Forty-nine people died in hospitals and nursing homes Wednesday from Covid-19 complications.

Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers refuse to get vaccinated.

In the face of all that, Gov. Kathy Hochul, under criticism from her Democratic gubernatorial opponents for her Covid-19 response, urged calm and said she would take a measured, scientific approach to handling the pandemic as residents head indoors for the winter months.