Covid-19: As caseload grows, WNY grapples with how to respond ... and how not to

July 28, 2021

As caseload grows, WNY grapples with how to respond ... and how not to

If the reaction to the latest and sometimes chaotic developments in the stubborn refusal of the Covid-19 pandemic to subside could be summed up in four words, restaurateur Russell Salvatore on Wednesday might have pulled it off.

"God almighty," he moaned. "Not again."

One day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines aimed at again slowing the spread of the deadly virus, Western New Yorkers were grappling with what that would mean.

But with positivity rates climbing, vaccination rates slowing and the Delta variant behaving as aggressively as researchers have feared, returning to some of the polarizing policies of the past 16 months was clearly on the table.

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz made sure of that when he announced that if the worst of the trends continues, he will order everyone working in a county building to wear a facemask.