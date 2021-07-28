Covid-19: As caseload grows, WNY grapples with how to respond ... and how not to

July 28, 2021
As caseload grows, WNY grapples with how to respond ... and how not to
If the reaction to the latest and sometimes chaotic developments in the stubborn refusal of the Covid-19 pandemic to subside could be summed up in four words, restaurateur Russell Salvatore on Wednesday might have pulled it off.
"God almighty," he moaned. "Not again."
One day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines aimed at again slowing the spread of the deadly virus, Western New Yorkers were grappling with what that would mean.
But with positivity rates climbing, vaccination rates slowing and the Delta variant behaving as aggressively as researchers have feared, returning to some of the polarizing policies of the past 16 months was clearly on the table.
Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz made sure of that when he announced that if the worst of the trends continues, he will order everyone working in a county building to wear a facemask.
That order, which also would apply to visitors and without regard for anyone's vaccination status, would be automatically triggered if the county's Covid-19 caseload rises into the "substantial risk" category as set by the CDC.
On Tuesday, the CDC revised its masking guidance to recommend that areas of high Covid-19 transmission impose a mask mandate on indoor gatherings for everyone, even those who already have been vaccinated against the virus.
According to the CDC's map Wednesday, Erie County is in a moderate transmission zone – but not by much and maybe not for long, Poloncarz tweeted Wednesday afternoon. The rate of cases has more than doubled in a week, he said on Twitter, from 20 new cases per 100,000 residents over seven days to 44 on Wednesday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Cuomo pushes new vaccine mandates but defers on revised federal mask guidance: All state workers will be required to receive the Covid-19 vaccine before Labor Day or face regular testing for the virus, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday as the pandemic continues to show its reluctance to disappear amid the worsening caseloads of its delta variant. Read more
Rod Watson: I could be a big spender – but only in a Covid-free zone: Businesses care about the bottom line. But as long as they cater to the maskless marauding mob, they have to realize they’re relying on a dying market, Watson says. Read more
With social distancing and online ticketing, Erie County Fair adjusts to Covid norms: Plan for online-only ticketing, wider aisles and displays and vendors that may be in different places at the Erie County Fair as the event adjusts to the pandemic this year. Read more
'We're coming back strong': Small shops are riding a post-Covid wave of optimism: All pandemic long, the world watched as retailers big and small fell under the crushing blow of Covid-19. Seeing one storefront after another go dark, Western New Yorkers waited to see where their favorite mom-and-pop shops would land when the dust settled. It turns out, there is hope. And some of the factors that put retailers under are the same ones bringing them back. Read more
Bills' Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger in Covid protocols to start training camp: The Buffalo Bills will open training camp without offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and Ike Boettger because they are in Covid-19 protocols. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the Bills are "just over" 80% of players who have had at least one shot of the vaccine. Read more
Bills' Cole Beasley releases statement, song about vaccine refusal; NFLPA responds: Beasley’s statement included complaints about the NFL Players’ Association, which has jointly agreed with the NFL on separate protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated players this season, and complaints about information he feels has been “withheld from players in order for a player to be swayed” to become vaccinated. Read more
