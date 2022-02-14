Covid-19: As capacity crunch eases, all WNY hospitals can restart elective surgeries, state says

Feb. 14, 2022
As capacity crunch eases, all WNY hospitals can restart elective surgeries, state says
Elective surgeries are back on at all Western New York hospitals after the region's last few capacity-strained facilities were given the greenlight by the state to restart nonessential procedures that had been delayed during the winter Covid-19 surge.
Erie County Medical Center, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and UPMC Chautauqua can resume elective procedures "as soon as the hospitals are operationally prepared" to do so, according to the latest list released Monday by the state Department of Health.
The return of moneymaking elective surgeries could provide a financial boost to the hospitals, which have seen their bottom lines dented from having to pause those procedures.
While capacity remains limited at all four of those facilities, the state said they are allowed to do electives because the five-county Western New York region has sufficient bed capacity.
As of Saturday, 19% of staffed acute care beds and 18% of staffed intensive care unit beds were available in Western New York, according to a seven-day average of state data. That level of bed availability hasn't been seen locally since early October.
It is quite the change from the situation a month ago.
