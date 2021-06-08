 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Covid-19: As Canada plots border reopening, Jacobs pushes U.S. to do the same
0 comments

Covid-19: As Canada plots border reopening, Jacobs pushes U.S. to do the same

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

June 8, 2021

As Canada plots border reopening, Jacobs pushes U.S. to do the same

WASHINGTON – The Canadian government plans to ease its travel restrictions at the U.S. border "in the coming weeks and months," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday as Rep. Chris Jacobs introduced legislation aimed at forcing the Biden administration to explain its preparation for eventually doing the same.

Trudeau said Monday that his nation would take a phased approach to the reopening, and he reiterated that point at a news conference in Ottawa a day later.

"There are going to be stages, which will make it possible to ease rules in the coming weeks and months," he said. "There will be announcements to make in due course."

The U.S.-Canadian border was closed to nonessential travel near the start of the Covid-19 pandemic on March 21, 2020, and that closure has been extended on a monthly basis ever since. The latest extension is set to expire on June 21, but Trudeau refused to confirm media reports that Canada will open its borders to fully vaccinated visitors on that day.

However, Trudeau reiterated that when the border opens, Canada will require visitors to be fully vaccinated. 

READ MORE

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

More free alcohol with your vaccine: 'Doses & Mimosas' on Elmwood: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Savoy, Forty Thieves and Mr. Goodbar, those who receive a vaccine will receive a mimosa in a complimentary champagne flute. Read more

Pop-up Covid-19 vaccination site set for Friday in Northwest Community Center: The Northwest Community Center is one of 11 new pop-up vaccination sites that will open across the state in areas where ZIP code data show the vaccination rate is significantly lower than the statewide average. Read more

Brandon Beane: Vaccination status won't be a divisive issue for Bills: “We've obviously educated our guys on as much as we have,” Beane said during a video conference with Western New York media. “It has been a hot topic, but in the building the guys have been very focused on football here. I think it's probably grown more legs outside, whether it's social media or articles." Read more

The Editorial Board: Unilateral move by U.S. could bring needed pressure to get border unlocked: "There are economic reasons to reopen our border crossings. Buffalo Niagara International Airport depends on Canadians for about 30% of its traffic in a normal year, and up to 40% at heavy travel times. As the airport climbs back to its feet after a year disrupted by Covid-19, our neighbors from the north represent a missing piece of the puzzle. We need them," writes The News Editorial Board. Read more

Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News