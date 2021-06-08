Covid-19: As Canada plots border reopening, Jacobs pushes U.S. to do the same

June 8, 2021

As Canada plots border reopening, Jacobs pushes U.S. to do the same

WASHINGTON – The Canadian government plans to ease its travel restrictions at the U.S. border "in the coming weeks and months," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday as Rep. Chris Jacobs introduced legislation aimed at forcing the Biden administration to explain its preparation for eventually doing the same.

Trudeau said Monday that his nation would take a phased approach to the reopening, and he reiterated that point at a news conference in Ottawa a day later.

"There are going to be stages, which will make it possible to ease rules in the coming weeks and months," he said. "There will be announcements to make in due course."

The U.S.-Canadian border was closed to nonessential travel near the start of the Covid-19 pandemic on March 21, 2020, and that closure has been extended on a monthly basis ever since. The latest extension is set to expire on June 21, but Trudeau refused to confirm media reports that Canada will open its borders to fully vaccinated visitors on that day.