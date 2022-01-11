Covid-19: As booster mandate looms, health care providers see need, worry about staffing

Jan. 11, 2022
As booster mandate looms, WNY health care providers see need, worry about staffing
With just one of every four hospital workers in New York having received a Covid-19 booster shot, health care providers across the state know they have their work cut out for them to comply with a mandate that was approved Tuesday by a state public health council.
And many providers also are wary the requirement, which mandates health care workers get a booster shot within two weeks of becoming eligible, could drive more employees out of the industry during a staffing pinch.
"I'm concerned as a provider about the impact of this mandate this time, given where we're at as a provider community," said Thomas Holt, president and CEO of Lutheran Social Services in Jamestown. "Another 1% or 2% of the workforce out at this point, I think, is just going to have devastating effects potentially, and I struggle with balancing what I believe is the right thing to do, which is to get the booster, against our ability as a provider to provide care at this point."
Holt was among the members of the Public Health and Health Planning Council to express concerns over the booster mandate during a special meeting called Tuesday to weigh several pandemic-related measures. While the council signed off on the booster requirement for health care workers, several members urged the state Health Department to take its worries into consideration as it prepares guidance on the mandate.
"The Health Department will provide workers and employers with clear guidance for implementation shortly," spokesperson Erin Silk said late Tuesday afternoon, noting the regulation is effective once it publishes in the State Registrar.
Like the state's requirement this fall that health care workers get vaccinated, the only exemption to the booster mandate is a valid medical reason, and there is no opt-out for getting tested instead of boosted, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday in announcing plans for the directive.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
New York: Health departments swamped by Omicron can stop Covid contact tracing: Instead, the health department will be issuing specific guidance about isolation and quarantine for people who test positive “to protect yourself, to avoid transmitting to others and to stay healthy.” Read more
Covid-19 deaths in Erie County have been rising, but not like last year: A total of 161 Erie County deaths last month were attributed to Covid-19, according to the county Health Department. That is the highest number of monthly deaths since last January, when 269 people died. Read more
Police, business owners on Elmwood and Hertel avenues receive free masks from anonymous donor: The donation was made recently to Delaware Council Member Joel Feroleto's office. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.