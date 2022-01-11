Covid-19: As booster mandate looms, health care providers see need, worry about staffing

Jan. 11, 2022

As booster mandate looms, WNY health care providers see need, worry about staffing

With just one of every four hospital workers in New York having received a Covid-19 booster shot, health care providers across the state know they have their work cut out for them to comply with a mandate that was approved Tuesday by a state public health council.

And many providers also are wary the requirement, which mandates health care workers get a booster shot within two weeks of becoming eligible, could drive more employees out of the industry during a staffing pinch.

"I'm concerned as a provider about the impact of this mandate this time, given where we're at as a provider community," said Thomas Holt, president and CEO of Lutheran Social Services in Jamestown. "Another 1% or 2% of the workforce out at this point, I think, is just going to have devastating effects potentially, and I struggle with balancing what I believe is the right thing to do, which is to get the booster, against our ability as a provider to provide care at this point."