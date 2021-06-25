Covid-19: An Amherst woman lost almost half her body weight during the pandemic. Here's how

June 25, 2021
An Amherst woman lost almost half her body weight during the pandemic. Here's how
Brianna Oyewo managed the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic working from home, raising a newborn and finding comfort in eating habits familiar to so many working families during the best of times.
“I ate a good Buffalo diet,” said Oyewo, who has spent most of her life subsisting on drive-thru breakfast sandwiches, iced cappuccinos, takeout pizza, wings and steak subs.
The pandemic became an easy adjustment at first. She ordered her food faves delivered, as well as groceries that included packaged pancakes and frozen pizza.
“If I were to continue down that road, there’s no telling where I would be right now,” she said.
Instead, after hitting her lifetime high weight of 281 pounds last June, she chose to use her extra lockdown time to get healthier.
She has dropped more than 130 pounds since.
And there's more good news: The steps Oyewo used can be deliberately taken any time by those who decide they are sick and tired of they way they look, feel and behave.
