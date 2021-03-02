 Skip to main content
Covid-19: Amherst, Clarence and Orchard Park see higher vaccination rates
Covid-19: Amherst, Clarence and Orchard Park see higher vaccination rates

  March 2, 2021
March 2, 2021

Amherst, Clarence and Orchard Park see higher Covid-19 vaccination rates

When it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine in Erie County, affluence equals access.

Of the top seven ZIP codes in Erie County where more than a fifth of residents have already received the Covid-19 vaccine, six came from the Amherst, Clarence and Orchard Park, which are among the wealthiest communities in the region, according to data shared Tuesday by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Meanwhile, of the dozen ZIP codes which have fewer than 10% of the population vaccinated, nine were from poorer neighborhoods in Buffalo/Cheektowaga and the rest were from rural areas. 

