Covid-19: Almost two weeks since last Covid death in Western New York

July 10, 2021
Almost two weeks since last Covid-19 death in Western New York
Western New York has gone nearly two weeks without a single Covid-19 death, according to New York Department of Health data – the longest fatality-free stretch the region has seen since the start of the pandemic.
Statewide, three people died of Covid-19 on Friday, and 661 new cases were detected, according to a Saturday press release from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office. Just three months ago, Western New York alone logged more new cases and deaths on a daily basis. The region's most recent Covid-19 death was in Erie County on June 25, according to the state Department of Health.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
With pandemic in retreat, summer traditions offer chance to get 'back to normal': It may not be possible to party like it's 2019. But lots of outdoor experiences to enjoy are a reminder of life prior to Covid-19, from festivals and food markets to garden walks and outdoor entertainment. Read more
Taste of Buffalo is back after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic: The Taste of Buffalo returned to Niagara Square this weekend after a break last year. See photos
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.