Covid-19: Almost two weeks since last Covid death in Western New York

July 10, 2021

Almost two weeks since last Covid-19 death in Western New York

Western New York has gone nearly two weeks without a single Covid-19 death, according to New York Department of Health data – the longest fatality-free stretch the region has seen since the start of the pandemic.

Statewide, three people died of Covid-19 on Friday, and 661 new cases were detected, according to a Saturday press release from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office. Just three months ago, Western New York alone logged more new cases and deaths on a daily basis. The region's most recent Covid-19 death was in Erie County on June 25, according to the state Department of Health.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE