Covid-19: All Western New York counties deemed 'low' risk for Covid-19

March 6, 2022

All Western New York counties deemed 'low' risk for Covid-19

Western New York was in the lower third of the state's 10 regions in terms of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, at 9.05 cases on Saturday, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office reported Sunday. The statewide average was 9.59.

The latest state update came as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that all Western New York counties – Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua – are now categorized as "low" in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's assessment of community risk for the virus.

The region remains in the upper half of the state ranking when it comes to the percent of positive tests reported as a seven-day average, with Western New York coming in at 2.59% Saturday, compared to a statewide average of 1.56%.

