Covid-19: After spring plunge, cases back on the uptick in Erie County

July 6, 2021

After spring plunge, Covid-19 cases back on the uptick in Erie County

After a plunge, cases of Covid-19 are slightly on the rise again in Erie County.

There were 76 new cases of Covid-19 among Erie County residents, according to reports received by the Erie County Department of Health for the week ending Saturday.

That brought the new case rate for the virus to 8.3 per 100,000 residents, which is an increase over the previous week's case rate of 5.2 per 100,000 residents.

The threshold set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta for a community to be considered in the low transmission level for the virus is less than 10 cases per 100,000 residents.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE