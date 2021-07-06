Covid-19: After spring plunge, cases back on the uptick in Erie County

July 6, 2021
After spring plunge, Covid-19 cases back on the uptick in Erie County
After a plunge, cases of Covid-19 are slightly on the rise again in Erie County.
There were 76 new cases of Covid-19 among Erie County residents, according to reports received by the Erie County Department of Health for the week ending Saturday.
That brought the new case rate for the virus to 8.3 per 100,000 residents, which is an increase over the previous week's case rate of 5.2 per 100,000 residents.
The threshold set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta for a community to be considered in the low transmission level for the virus is less than 10 cases per 100,000 residents.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Over 1,100 vaccinated at home, but Erie County program hits snags: The county's Vax Visit program aims to deliver vaccine to the doorstep of any county resident who requests it. Read more
The Editorial Board: Increase in Covid-19 infections shows the dangers posed by the unvaccinated: The six-county region of Western New York has recently seen an uptick, more than doubling from about six new cases a day to 13 over the holiday weekend. Read more
Another Voice: U.S., Canada must keep their relationship special: "I am worried that we – at the national, regional and individual level – are losing that feel of 'in it together.' " Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.