Covid-19: After mask fight, what comes next for Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers?

Jan. 30, 2022

After mask fight, what comes next for Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers?

The evening of Jan. 19 found Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers far outside the village limits. She was speaking at a Veterans of Foreign Wars hall in Lackawanna to a receptive audience – a gun-rights group whose members have grown increasingly critical of Covid-19 safety measures – following an introduction by WBEN talk show host Tom Bauerle.

The next night, Rogers was back in Williamsville, leading a special meeting of the Village Board as it voted to hire an attorney to fight a $300 fine levied by the Erie County Health Department over the village's failure to comply with the state and county mask mandate.

The decision, which drew cheers and protests in equal measure, was overturned four nights later. The board may have backtracked, but Rogers isn't backing down, even in the face of calls for her to resign.

"It absolutely is my responsibility to speak up on this," Rogers said in an interview before the fine was issued. "The only power we do have is our voices."