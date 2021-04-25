Covid-19: After 14 months, no plans to reopen the Canadian border – and no talks

April 25, 2021
After 14 months, no plans to reopen the Canadian border – and no talks
WASHINGTON – Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo won't stop pushing for a gradual but relatively quick reopening of the Canadian border – but in Canada, some officials are pushing for just the opposite.
Canada should "roll out further protective actions at the Canada-U.S. land border," the premiers of Ontario and Quebec said in a joint letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week.
And while Higgins thinks the two nations should be developing a plan for eventually reopening the border, Canada's minister of intergovernmental affairs, Dominic LeBlanc, told CBC earlier this month: "This doesn't feel like the right moment to have those conversations."
In other words, there's grave resistance in Canada to reopening the border while America's closest ally suffers through its worst wave of Covid-19 cases.
And that resistance spells frustration not just for politicians like Higgins, but also for people like Sandy Pearce. An American citizen living in Fort Erie with her husband of 42 years, she traveled to Buffalo last week for the first time in months – to get a vaccine she couldn't quickly get in Canada, and to visit and care for her aging mother and stepfather in Hamburg.
Pearce longs for the days when she could make that trip regularly, and she thinks the two governments should be planning to make that happen rather than periodically announcing, as they did last week, that the border would be shut to nonessential travel for yet another month.
"Nothing is being done," said Pearce, who founded a group called Families Are Essential that is pressing for looser border restrictions. "There's no plan. Every month, it's like a stab in your heart: 'No we're closed till May 21; No, we're closed, we're closed.' "
