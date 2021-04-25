Covid-19: After 14 months, no plans to reopen the Canadian border – and no talks

April 25, 2021

After 14 months, no plans to reopen the Canadian border – and no talks

WASHINGTON – Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo won't stop pushing for a gradual but relatively quick reopening of the Canadian border – but in Canada, some officials are pushing for just the opposite.

Canada should "roll out further protective actions at the Canada-U.S. land border," the premiers of Ontario and Quebec said in a joint letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week.

And while Higgins thinks the two nations should be developing a plan for eventually reopening the border, Canada's minister of intergovernmental affairs, Dominic LeBlanc, told CBC earlier this month: "This doesn't feel like the right moment to have those conversations."

In other words, there's grave resistance in Canada to reopening the border while America's closest ally suffers through its worst wave of Covid-19 cases.