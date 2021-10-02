Covid-19: About 1% of Bills fans referred to secondary review for vaccination proof at Highmark Stadium

Oct. 2, 2021

About 1% of Bills fans referred to secondary review for vaccination proof at Highmark Stadium

Sunday marks the second Buffalo Bills home game at which all fans entering Highmark Stadium must have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The Bills remain one of only two NFL teams requiring Covid-19 vaccination of all stadiumgoers.

But with tens of thousands of Bills fans trying to enter Highmark Stadium for every home game, how much vaccination vetting occurs?

According to fans at Highmark Stadium last week, the Bills staff in many cases gave a cursory look at people's vaccination proof, either their physical vaccination cards, Excelsior passes or other digital passes.

"We pretty much breezed right through the line for the vaccination inspection," said Rob Hummel, a Buffalo resident and season ticket holder.