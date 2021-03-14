Covid-19: A year with coronavirus in Western New York

March 14, 2021
Sean Kirst: 'It breaks you down to pieces': A year with Covid-19 in WNY
We all have images we will forever associate with the Covid-19 pandemic, which shut down Western New York a year ago this month. One of mine, in an aching crossroads of heartbreak and history, was walking last spring with Frank Billittier Sr. through an almost deserted Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, in Cheektowaga.
At 88, he stopped at a tombstone carved by an uncle before the end of World War I. It rose above the grave of Frank's sister Christina, lost as a 2-year-old in the great flu epidemic of 1918. Frank, youngest in his family, was born 14 years later. The grief for his parents was so unbearable that they rarely spoke of Christina, though her photograph hung on a wall.
His arrival at her monument represented a staggering arc. More than a century after Christina died, her youngest brother was snared in another pandemic, when he tested positive in Buffalo for Covid-19.
