Covid-19: A trip to Canada isn't getting easier for Americans

Nov. 19, 2021
A trip to Canada isn't getting easier for Americans
WASHINGTON – It's not going to get any easier for most Americans to enter Canada anytime soon. And for a relatively small number of Americans, it's about to become more difficult.
Vaccinated Americans traveling to Canada will continue to have to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test upon crossing the border. And a number of Americans who have been able to enter Canada without being vaccinated against Covid-19 will have to show proof of vaccination starting Jan. 15.
But fully vaccinated Canadians will be able to make quick trips to the United States and then return home without taking a Covid-19 test starting Nov. 30.
Those were the key elements of the new border policies Canada announced Friday, which take into account a recent increase in infections in the United States.
Under the new Canadian policy, starting a week from Tuesday, Canadians returning home from the U.S. after trips of less than 72 hours will no longer have to show proof of a recent negative Covid-19 test.
Canada's continued requirement that vaccinated Americans get a Covid-19 test before entering Canada prompted a mixed reaction from border region lawmakers.
"This redundant, inconvenient, costly and unnecessary step is just another delay keeping us from getting back to full binational economic and life quality recovery," said Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat.
