Covid-19: A survivor who spent 103 days in the hospital remembers his 'journey'

A Covid-19 survivor who spent 103 days in the hospital remembers his 'journey'

Phillips, who has 38 years on the job with the Buffalo Police Department, was among the first in the Western New York area to catch Covid-19 and he knows he's blessed to have survived. Sunday marks one year since the first confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Western New York. Since then, more than 97,100 Western New Yorkers have contracted the virus. More than 2,200 have died from Covid-19 in the five counties the state considers Western New York – Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany. The region was hit with two waves of widespread infection and today is seeing a steady decline in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Those declining numbers come as vaccinations accelerate, with more than a quarter million Western New Yorkers having received at least a first dose so far.