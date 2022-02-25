Covid-19: A case of Covid – no matter how mild – can stress your heart, local cardiologist says

State officials reviewing new CDC mask guidance: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new guidance Friday eased masking rules for many Americans by classifying the country into three separate Covid-19 tiers and determining masking guidelines by tier. Gov. Kathy Hochul is reviewing the approach. Read more

A dangerous weight, an embarrassing incident, and making the most of weight loss during a pandemic: Eric Hall figures he lost at least 165 pounds since that day at the Superman, mostly during the pandemic, slashing his risk for heart disease, diabetes and other chronic conditions – without cutting out any major food group or joining a gym. “When we got back to church, the pastor said, ‘Look at the Hall family, the one family that lost weight during the lockdown,” he said. Read more