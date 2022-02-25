Covid-19: A case of Covid – no matter how mild – can stress your heart, local cardiologist says

Feb. 25, 2022
Catholic Health cardiologist: A case of Covid, no matter how mild, can stress your heart
A Veterans Affairs study released earlier this month suggests a 4% greater 12-month risk of heart attack and stroke for those infected with the virus that causes Covid-19, compared to those who were not.
“I'm actually surprised it's not higher,” said Dr. Emily Battaglia, a specialist with the Cardiology Center at Sisters of Charity Hospital.
Battaglia counts herself among cardiologists across the country who are seeing patients struggling with heart-related symptoms up to a year after they’ve been infected with SARS-CoV-2. Some had a mild course of the disease, while others were hospitalized.
“I'm seeing this on a daily basis,” she said. “A lot of things can happen when someone gets Covid. It increases inflammation in the body, and there is a link between increased inflammation and cardiovascular risk.”
Infections have become precursors to mild chest pain, breathlessness, fatigue or racing heartbeat in some of her newest patients – symptoms that can suggest cardiomyopathy or myocarditis, conditions that can be addressed with medication.
It pushed others at higher risk into heart failure, or heart attacks that required the need for stents or bypass surgery.
“We'll see someone who may have had stable coronary disease, or no coronary disease known, having heart attacks or strokes,” she said. “There's an increased risk of clots, in general. A clot in the lung can increase the risk of having right-sided heart failure.”
