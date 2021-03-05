Covid-19: 60% of doses at Genesee County vaccine site go to Erie, Niagara residents

March 5, 2021

60% of doses at Genesee County vaccine site go to Erie, Niagara residents

Just under a quarter of the 3,500 vaccines that will be given out at the state-run mass vaccination site that opened Friday at Genesee County Community College will actually end up in the arms of residents of Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties, according to local health officials.

About half were snatched up by Erie County residents.

“After careful analysis of the registrations, what we expected to happen once we were told the clinic was open to anyone eligible, regardless of residency, did happen. … The GOW (Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming) region will be receiving less than 25% of the allotted 3,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Paul Pettit, public health director for the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments, said in an emailed statement Friday.