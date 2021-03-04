Covid-19: 5,000 Buffalo schools students to return to classrooms March 15

March 4, 2021

5,000 Buffalo schools students to return to classrooms March 15

The next stage of reopening Buffalo Public Schools will begin March 15, when another 5,000 students will be phased back into classrooms amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Kriner Cash was eyeing next week for their return, but the district needs more time to work out routes for the yellow buses picking up and dropping off elementary students.

“We can absolutely do it by the 15th,” Cheryl Kennedy, the district’s director of transportation, told the Board of Education on Wednesday. “This will give us enough time to route really well and send out parent notifications in a timely manner.”

However, it is becoming clearer that transportation will be one of the major hurdles for the district with each new phase of reopening.

