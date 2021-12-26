Covid-19: 10 stories that shaped Buffalo Niagara in 2021: Covid's wrath, a new governor and more

Dec. 26, 2021

10 stories that shaped Buffalo Niagara in 2021: Covid's wrath, a new governor and more

As 2021 draws to a close, one thing is indisputable: There were stories in Western New York that will live on in our memories for a long time.

Covid-19 continues to reshape every facet of daily life. As we reflect on the stories of the year, Covid-19 exists in the contours of nearly all of them.

A year ago, Andrew Cuomo's leadership in the pandemic created a political rising star. In 2021, a more thorough review of his work helped fuel his equally abrupt downfall.

And how Gov. Kathy Hochul, his appointed replacement, handles the latest phase of the pandemic could play a role in whether she is the first woman elected to the seat in 2022.

