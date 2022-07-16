Beloved husband to Mary Anne (nee Boyuka) and father to Chris (Jean) Costanzo and Susan (David) Cary, entered into rest March 9, 2022. A Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday, July 19 at Transit Valley Country Club (8920 Transit Rd., East Amherst) from 5:30 pm – 9 pm. All family and friends are welcome.
COSTANZO Craig J.
