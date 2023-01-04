Correction

New York State transferred the old Niagara Falls convention center to the Seneca Nation of Indians for use as a casino. Other parcels, including for the Buffalo and Salamanca casinos, were purchased by the Senecas. The properties became tribal land with the approval of the federal government. An editorial in Tuesday's editions misstated how the tribe acquired sovereign land within the three municipalities. . . .
