Louise A. Arnone played a key role at Stovroff & Herman in negotiations to acquire other real estate brokerages in the area. Prior to merging with Potter Real Estate in 1996, she grew the company from five offices to 21. She continued with the firm after it merged with Potter Real Estate in 1996 to form Stovroff & Potter Realty. When she retired as partner in 2000, the firm had more than 1,000 agents. An obituary on Mrs. Arnone's life that appeared on B4 of Thursday's print edition misspelled the name of one of the firms where she worked and imprecisely described the timeline in which the company expanded.
Correction
-
- Updated
- 0
