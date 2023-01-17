 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Correction

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Representatives from the Buffalo Fire Department were present at Erie County's Emergency Operations Center during the December blizzard, but the fire commissioner was out of town. Information about which city representatives were there was incorrect in a Sunday story about city and county coordination efforts.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Newly identified people who died in the Buffalo blizzard

Newly identified people who died in the Buffalo blizzard

The Buffalo News obtained an Erie County record that identified 35 people who died due last month's blizzard. These are the 20 victims on that list who had not previously been publicly identified and whose deaths The Buffalo News independently confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News