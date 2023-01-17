Correction

Representatives from the Buffalo Fire Department were present at Erie County's Emergency Operations Center during the December blizzard, but the fire commissioner was out of town. Information about which city representatives were there was incorrect in a Sunday story about city and county coordination efforts.
