Correction — Iroquois football

Iroquois quarterback Trey Kleitz threw for four touchdowns in a 31-0 win Friday at Cheektowaga. That total was incorrect in Friday’s sports section.
Rachel Lenzi
College/high school sports enterprise reporter
I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.
