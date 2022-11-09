CORNWELL Anne M. (nee Armbruster)

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
November 5, 2022. Wife of the late George M.; loving mother of Kathleen (Benjamin) Chapman; dear Grams of Ethan and Grady Chapman; sister of Martin (Betty) Armbruster, Mary (Ray) Foley, Robert Jr. (Collette) Armbruster, Joan (Late Kevin) Cahill, Margaret (late Don) Molloy), Ellie (late Charles) Hudson, and Barbara (Tom) Craft; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 3-7 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME,784 Main St., East Aurora. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart RC Church 1230 Clinton St., Attica, NY, Saturday at 10 AM. www.WOODFH.com

