“Let the punishment fit the crime. Suspension. OK. But to destroy the careers and lives of these people doesn’t merit the firings," Danny Neaverth said.
The $10 million project will bring single-family waterside homes, townhouses, condominiums and shops to the beach, along with a new restaurant.
People who are separated from their loved ones by the closed border have been increasingly outspoken, calling on both governments to loosen restrictions.
In their filing, government lawyers said they believe Douglas MacKinnon "has transferred and concealed his assets and stonewalled discovery efforts to avoid collection efforts."
The first Chick-fil-A restaurant planned for the city of Buffalo faced heavy push-back Wednesday, as a key city panel objected to a suburban-style fast-food layout that violated the Green Code.
For the first time, the State Department added Canada to its "do not travel" list, which names countries that Americans should avoid for safety reasons.
SUNY Buffalo State College says it is looking into comments made by a part-time lecturer after a video clip surfaced online of the instructor saying she was "sick" of Black Lives Matter.
The Derek Chauvin guilty verdict Tuesday afternoon was a kind of “where were you moment.”
A Hamburg man was arrested on numerous vehicle and traffic charges after he led police on a chase through three Western New York counties.
Party Chairman Jeremy Zellner denies he told Kimberly L. Beaty she had the wrong look.
